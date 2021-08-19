Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch only left his safe-house twice during five months of being watched

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was caught after a five month surveillance operation by Spanish cops which was launched after a female associate was identified in Fuengirola.

Fresh details have emerged in the Spanish media about how the veteran criminal was nabbed by an elite unit of Spain's Guardia Civil.

It is claimed that police tracked down Hutch (58) after a close female associate was spotted at an apartment block in the Plaza de la Constitución in Fuengirola earlier this year.

In April, Hutch had used his own passport to fly into Malaga from Lanzarote, where he had been staying.

But shortly after he arrived on the Costa Del Sol, a European Arrest Warrant was issued by Irish officials looking to charge Hutch for his alleged role in the Regency Hotel shooting.

Hutch then disappeared from view.

According to ABCandalucia, officers from Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) then asked their 'their network of contacts' for information about Hutch.

This information led them to spotting a woman known to Hutch arriving at a block in the Plaza de la Constitución in Fuengirola.

The gardai confirmed the woman's identity and Spanish police began months of extensive surveillance.

Spanish media has revealed how Hutch led a 'monastic life' and only left the home twice during the five month period.

On the first occasion, he was seen by undercover officers eating in the Plaza de la Constitución.

“The agents saw him sitting on the terrace of the Plaza de la Constitución. It was the first evidence that he was there," ABCandalucia reported.

“For months, they quietly stood guard in the area, without being identified, until last August 12 they saw him leave.”

On the day he was arrested, The Monk walked 200 metres to the place where he met the woman before he was arrested.

"He changed the sidewalk, looked, lightened his pace and walked slower to see if someone was following him," recalled officers, who waited for him to sit down at the table.

They then entered and stopped him “in an action that lasted a few minutes and one that he did not resist”.

Other details about Hutch’s life in hiding reveal that he stopped paying bank receipts for his home in the Canary Islands, “which began to be paid by third parties in cash”.

According to the reports in Spain, officers believe The Monk “had support people” working on his behalf.

“A logistics network supplied him with everything he needed inside the house, such as food or medicine, so that he did not have to go out and be exposed,” it was reported.

The report also confirms that Hutch was carrying a false Croatian passport that he had obtained on the Costa del Sol.

“The Civil Guard believes that he was trying to leave the country,” it adds.

"He was waiting for the opportunity to go to a place without an extradition treaty with Ireland."

The 58-year-old is currently being held in a Spanish high security prison where he faces being extradited back to Ireland in connection with the Regency Hotel gun attack in Dublin in which Kinahan cartel man David Byrne was murdered in 2016.

Gardai travelled to Spain to work with authorities there in order to identify Hutch, who was detained on a European Arrest Warrant when Spanish cops swooped on him as he prepared to order a meal in a Spanish restaurant while he was with a female companion.

The dramatic moment was captured on video as undercover cops dressed as tourists approached his table while ‘The Monk’ looked at a menu.

Shocked customers were seen looking on as Spanish cops showed their ID and explained to Hutch that he was being arrested on the European warrant.

It is understood Hutch has been uncooperative since his arrest and is planning to challenge his extradition.

He appeared in court in Madrid on Saturday before being returned to prison.