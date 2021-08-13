The arrest of Gerry Hutch is the latest stage in the slow, plodding march of justice.

The first stage of this process was the relentless investigation of the Regency Hotel outrage which gathered the evidence against Hutch and his associates.

The next stage was the completion of that investigation file which gardai at Ballymun station submitted to the DPP late last year.

It is understood that they recommended that Hutch be charged with the murder of criminal David Byrne who was shot dead when a five-member hit team stormed a boxing weigh-in at the hotel on February 5, 2016.

That dramatic incident, which was intended to wipe out Daniel Kinahan and his top tier of henchmen, was in retaliation for the murder of the Monk’s nephew Gary Hutch and the attempted murder of the gang boss himself.

Read More

The attack led to the equally unprecedented cycle of vengeful bloodletting which the Kinahan and Byrne crime organisations unleashed claiming another 15 lives to bring the total body count to 18.

In March of this year the DPP decided that the gardai had enough evidence with which to charge the former criminal mastermind with murder.

Other charges relating to conspiracy to murder, possession of firearms and leadership of a criminal organisation, are also likely to be preferred.

So what happens next in this the latest chapter of one of the most notorious feud in gangland history?

Hutch will be at the mercy of Spain’s central Audiencia Nacional court after being arrested by the elite police unit, the Unidad Central Operativa (UCO).

This court, which based in Madrid, has jurisdiction over major crimes including terrorism, trade crimes, drug trafficking, as well as international crimes.

Although the court's headquarters are in Madrid, suspects can be held at different locations while they await hearings.

Hutch has the choice of contesting his extradition or waiving that right to return to Ireland voluntarily.

But that is highly unlikely to happen as associates of the mob boss have told Independent.ie that he intends fighting the extradition “tooth and nail”.

The European Arrest Warrant is based on agreements between all the EU partners and is specifically designed to make the process of extraditing criminals between EU jurisdictions more streamlined and efficient.

That means that Hutch may be able to delay his return to Ireland for a number of months but there is little doubt but that he will be coming home to face justice.

As soon as the Monk returns he will be taken in a heavily-armed police convoy to the Special Criminal Court where he will be formally charged and arraigned.

Because he has already been charged he can not be questioned by detectives.

He will then be remanded in custody until his trial.