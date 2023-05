‘Gerry is in no rush to leave town, he’s a reminder to gardaí of their failure,’ says Hutch relative

‘There have always been garda suspicions that Daniel Kinahan might have been an informer overseas, that this is why we haven’t seen moves against the Kinahans yet,’ says a senior security source.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch remains in Dublin city

Ali Bracken Today at 03:30