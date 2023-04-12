| 3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gerry Hutch at 60: The Monk’s rise through the criminal underworld and how his retirement plans fell to pieces

Gerry Hutch through the years Expand
Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch will today celebrate his 60th birthday in prison Expand
Gerry Hutch with former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson Expand

Close

Gerry Hutch through the years

Gerry Hutch through the years

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch will today celebrate his 60th birthday in prison

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch will today celebrate his 60th birthday in prison

Gerry Hutch with former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson

Gerry Hutch with former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson

/

Gerry Hutch through the years

Paul Williams Email

As he turns 60 today, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch will mark the significant birthday in Wheatfield Prison with a visit from close family and friends.

Hitting one’s seventh decade is a major milestone for anyone, but for the man accused of masterminding the notorious Regency Hotel attack, it represents a stark juncture that will decide what happens for the rest of his life.

Related topics

More On Gerry Hutch

Most Watched

Privacy