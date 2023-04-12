Gerry Hutch at 60: The Monk’s rise through the criminal underworld and how his retirement plans fell to pieces

As he turns 60 today, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch will mark the significant birthday in Wheatfield Prison with a visit from close family and friends.

Hitting one’s seventh decade is a major milestone for anyone, but for the man accused of masterminding the notorious Regency Hotel attack, it represents a stark juncture that will decide what happens for the rest of his life.

More significant than his 60th birthday will be events in the Special Criminal Court next Monday.

That is when the non-jury court will return to deliver a verdict as to whether the Monk is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Kinahan cartel member David Byrne on February 5, 2016.

Friends say Hutch is confident he will walk away from the court a free man and then celebrate the big birthday in style.

The alternative outcome is probably too much for him to contemplate – if found guilty, he faces the prospect of celebrating his 70th and even 80th birthdays behind bars.

As he reaches his 60th birthday, we reflect on the six decades of Ireland’s most enigmatic gangster.

The 1970s

By the time Gerry Hutch blew out the candles on the cake to mark his 10th birthday, he was already sucked into the criminal justice system.

His inaugural criminal conviction was recorded in the Children’s Court on November 30, 1971, when he was just eight years old.

The boy who would later go on to mastermind some of the biggest robberies in the history of the State had been arrested for stealing a bottle of lemonade.

The sixth of eight children born to Patrick and Julia Hutch, Gerry and his siblings grew up in grinding poverty in squalid tenements in the north inner city, where crime was very much the norm for its neglected and isolated inhabitants.

He served 10 custodial sentences in St Patrick’s Institution for young offenders and Mountjoy Prison

By the time he was 10, the young tearaway had notched up another seven convictions for larceny and burglary. Each time he appeared in court, his mother was by his side.

Hutch hung around with a group of young delinquents from his neighbourhood who had become so prolific they were dubbed the “Bugsy Malones”, after the 1976 movie.

As he entered his teens, Gerry Hutch had established a reputation and by the time he was 18 he had amassed another 30 convictions for assault, larceny, car theft, joyriding and malicious damage.

He served 10 custodial sentences in St Patrick’s Institution for young offenders and Mountjoy Prison.

Having had little formal education, prison became the source of his primary, secondary and third-level education. He would later describe how he learned to read and write from comics while he was inside.

The 1980s

As a teenager, Gerry Hutch was taking part in armed robberies with the likes of Eamon Kelly, one of the first crime bosses in the emerging world of organised crime in Ireland.

In 1982, one year before his 20th birthday, gardaí officially acknowledged the reputation of the precocious criminal who stood out from his peers.

It was contained in a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions relating to the murder that year of a 14-year-old boy called Gerard Morgan, who was shot dead in a gun attack at his family home in Crumlin.

Hutch had been arrested along with his mentor Kelly, but neither man was ever charged.

The garda report stated: “Although of tender years, Gerard Hutch is much respected and feared by the criminal element on account of his previous exploits and violent disposition.

“He is full-time involved in the organisation of major crime.”

The Monk’s last recorded conviction was in 1983 when he pleaded guilty to causing malicious damage to a car used in a robbery. He was released from prison in December 1985.

Within two years he was the leader of one of the top three criminal gangs operating in the country at the time – next to the General and John Gilligan, both much older men.

During the 1980s, Hutch was connected to two of the first gangland murders recorded in the State.

On January 26, 1987, his reputation was copper-fastened after his gang – made up of old pals from the Bugsy Malones – robbed £1,357,106 from a cash-in-transit van at Marino Mart. In today’s values, it was worth more than €3.3m.

The 1990s

Hutch stood out from the rest of his associates because he was frugal and clever with money.

As the quintessential strong, silent type, he demonstrated a level of self-control that meant never letting his guard down. He avoided drugs and rarely drank.

In recognition of his abstinence, other criminals gave him the sobriquet ‘The Monk’.

From his first robberies as a teenager, Hutch had begun investing his ill-gotten gains in property, eventually building a massive portfolio that has made him a millionaire.

One of the secrets to his success was that he avoided unnecessary violence or confrontation

His investments were bolstered by two more record-breaking armed heists in the 1990s, which were characterised by meticulous military-style planning.

In January 1992, his gang was suspected of storming a fortified cash-holding centre in Waterford and making off with more than £2m.

Then three years later, in January 1995, £2.8m was stolen from the Brinks Allied cash holding depot in north Dublin.

Three huge bank robberies had netted the equivalent today of €13.5m in used, untraceable bank notes.

Despite the best efforts of gardaí, Hutch evaded capture, earning his place in the pantheon of criminal masterminds.

One of the secrets to his success was that he avoided unnecessary violence or confrontation.

Unlike most other crime lords over the decades, he never threatened a journalist; it was part of his moral code.

The 2000s

It was a bitter irony for Hutch that as a consequence of the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin – somebody he respected and to whom he had given an interview – that he found himself facing a new, much more formidable enemy, the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab).

When the Cab was established in 1996 to go after the ill-gotten-gains of criminals, its first major target – apart from John Gilligan – was the Monk and his mob.

The powerful new agency hit Hutch with a massive tax bill, based on his earnings from armed robbery, which he fought for over four years.

On March 23, 2000, Gerry Hutch officially became tax compliant when he agreed to pay £1.2m (€2.1m today) in “satisfaction of all taxes due by him”.

Despite the settlement, he was still a very wealthy man.

The Cab action had effectively dragged the publicity-shy villain into the public spotlight and made him a household name in the process.

In 2005, the Monk decided to cash in on his new-found fame when he bought a stretched Hummer limousine, posing for pictures beside it sporting a wide grin and a chauffeur’s hat.

He set up a company called Cab – Carry Any Body – in a nod to the people who had made him part with some of his money.

By that time, it seemed that Gerry Hutch was winding down to retirement.

The 2010s

The Monk has always loved birthday parties. A decade ago, he marked his 50th with a lavish party for family and friends in Lanzarote, where he lived for most of the year with his wife Patricia.

A long-time friend of his from childhood later described it as a dual celebration also marking

his successful retirement from crime – an option that had been denied to so many of his old criminal friends

and associates. The bash was held in Mulligans pub in Puerto del Carmen.

Life could not have been better for the Monk and had worked out as the strategic thinker had planned.

Within two years, Hutch’s best-laid plans were in ruins

But by then, the involvement of other members of his family in the drugs trade – a trade he had steadfastly avoided during his career – was on a course which would eventually pull him into a vortex of violence and murder which changed his life forever.

It came to a head when Daniel Kinahan reneged on a peace deal and murdered Hutch’s nephew Gary – and then two assassins tried to murder the Monk in the pub where he celebrated his last milestone birthday.

The rest is history.

Within two years, Hutch's best-laid plans were in ruins, and he had been dragged into a gangland war with the Kinahan cartel that was not of his making. If Hutch blows out the candles on a birthday cake today, he will probably have only one wish – to be free once more.

only one wish – to be free once more.