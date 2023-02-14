| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

German police target George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell in encrypted phone network investigation

Notorious Dublin criminal was charging €50,000 a year fee so cartels could use phones

George 'The Penguin' Mitchell and the cyber bunker in Germany Expand

Close

George 'The Penguin' Mitchell and the cyber bunker in Germany

George 'The Penguin' Mitchell and the cyber bunker in Germany

George 'The Penguin' Mitchell and the cyber bunker in Germany

Nicola Tallant

George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell has been formally designated as a suspect by German police investigating an encrypted phone network busted this week.

Mitchell, who goes by the name ‘Mr Green’, is understood to be the 71-year-old Irishman listed as part of five major suspects behind the Exclu network, which was taken down by police months after it was secretly hacked by Dutch police.

Most Watched

Privacy