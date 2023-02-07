| 8°C Dublin

George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell’s encrypted phone service hacked by police as 45 arrested

Arrests took place in the Netherlands and Belgium with 79 locations searched there and in Germany and Poland.

Nicola Tallant

An encrypted phone service strongly linked to George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell has been hacked by police over five months leading to 45 arrests, the discovery of two drug labs, €5.5 million in cash and 20 firearms.

Police have yet to confirm if Mitchell is amongst those in custody in relation to the dismantling of the Exclu network.

