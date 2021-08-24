‘Gary was killed five years ago in Myanmar... and still the suspect remains at large’

The family of a Co Down man murdered in Myanmar five years ago have pleaded for help in bringing his killer to justice.

Gary Ferguson was beaten to death in the South East Asian country where he had been working as a school teacher in November 2016.

The main suspect caught a flight to Thailand in the hours after the murder before getting a connecting flight to the UK. He is currently living in Scotland.

With no official extradition treaty between the UK and Myanmar, sending Harris Binotti back to stand trial has been ruled out on the grounds that it would be a breach of his human rights to return him to the politically unstable country that still retains the death penalty.

Both men taught English at the Horizon International School in Yangon, in the south of the country formerly known as Burma.

The family of the 47-year-old say they were previously told by the Crown Prosecution Service in Scotland that they would consider prosecuting the case in the Scottish courts once they received an evidence file from the Myanmar police.

The victim’s brother Martin Ferguson says the Foreign Office are now claiming the military coup, which started in the country in February of this year, means it has not been possible to obtain the evidence file.

The country’s military seized control on February 1, following a general election in which now detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD party won by a landslide.

Military commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has now taken power, a move which has been condemned by the British Government.

Meanwhile the family of Gary Ferguson have no entitlement to legal aid and have been unable to obtain professional legal representation to help move the case along.

They have also had very little political support in their battle for justice for Gary, who has been described as the “sweetest most gentle guy” by those who loved him.

The father-of-one, originally from Bangor, died after a night out in Yangon with Binotti, originally from Dumfries but who is now believed to be living in Edinburgh.

He was discovered with fatal head and chest injuries in Binotti’s apartment the day after the suspect fled on a flight to Thailand.

Neighbours reported hearing sounds of a disturbance.

Gary’s wife Nong and son Jeremy, now nine years old, had been living with him in Myanmar. A Thai national, she has since returned to Thailand.

“Gary was the main and only provider for his family, he was working his a** off to make sure they had a good life,” said Martin.

“After he died his wife had no choice but to return to her own family in Thailand. She’s now a single parent in circumstances that are far from easy. Gary’s murder has had such far-reaching consequences for all our family,” said Martin.

In 2017 Interpol issued a “red notice” for the Scottish suspect over the death of Gary.

The notice, while not an arrest warrant, is an international alert for a wanted person who may try and travel to avoid arrest.

After initially hoping that Binotti would be extradited and made to stand trial the family have been faced with numerous setbacks and are now in despair trying to navigate the complicated situation without any legal assistance.

In 2018 the Home Office said it had declined to extradite Binotti because of the lack of an extradition treaty, adding that such a move would breach human rights obligations.

However, under the legal principle of aut dedere aut judicare (either extradite or prosecute), the obligation now falls on the British authorities to prosecute Binotti at home. By not prosecuting him the country would be seen to be enforcing a jurisdictional gap.

Martin Ferguson said since then the family have continued to press for Binotti to be arrested to stand trial in the UK.

However, he added: “No one is defending us as a family, we’ve no legal aid because we live in Holland and we’re told we won’t get any because Gary was a resident in Myanmar at the time of his murder. This is despite him carrying a British passport and retaining his nationality as being from Northern Ireland.

“We’re not entitled to any legal representation so it’s left to us as his family to keep trying, what else can you do?

“We’re phoning the Foreign Office and asking them has there been any news, has anything changed, but due to the situation in Myanmar, because of the coup, no documents have been handed over.

“I don’t understand that as the request was made well before the coup, so that sends questions through my head.

“Gary had been working as a teacher there and was there for about seven months before he was murdered, he was enjoying it, he loved working with the kids, teaching them English, he was really getting settled in. He was working at the same school as Binotti.”

Martin said the first they knew of the murder was when his brother’s wife rang in a distressed state.

“It must have been terrible for her, it would be terrible for anyone, she just rang me screaming ‘Gary’s gone Gary’s gone’ and I thought what do you mean he’s gone and she just said he’d been murdered. My brother was such a sweet guy, he wouldn’t have touched a fly, he just a good guy but just met the wrong person.

“You can’t imagine what it’s done to us as a family, not a worry in the world and all of a sudden your whole life is upside down.

“We are living a nightmare and have absolutely no justice, my brother was murdered, and his killer has got away with it.”

The family left Bangor originally in 1977 when Gary was eight and moved to Holland but maintained strong links to Northern Ireland.

“Gary had a joy for life, he travelled a lot. He was in India, China, Thailand, Nepal — all around the continent of Africa. He was such a free spirit.”

Martin added that the family’s plight felt like a never-ending nightmare: “We’ve tried so hard ourselves but we really need help now, we really need political and legal pressure to get justice for my brother.”