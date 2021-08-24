| 18.5°C Dublin

‘Gary was killed five years ago in Myanmar... and still the suspect remains at large’

Family of Northern Ireland teacher murdered in Asia make heartfelt plea for help from political leaders

Murder scene: Yangon Street in Myanmar where Gary Ferguson was beaten to death. Credit: Stefan Hajdu/Getty Images

Murder scene: Yangon Street in Myanmar where Gary Ferguson was beaten to death. Credit: Stefan Hajdu/Getty Images

Allison Morris

The family of a Co Down man murdered in Myanmar five years ago have pleaded for help in bringing his killer to justice.

Gary Ferguson was beaten to death in the South East Asian country where he had been working as a school teacher in November 2016.

The main suspect caught a flight to Thailand in the hours after the murder before getting a connecting flight to the UK. He is currently living in Scotland.

