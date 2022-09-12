Garda’s ‘nose broken’ at Garth Brooks Dublin gig as man due in court this morning

Country music star Garth Brooks during his first night of a series of concerts at Croke Park, Dublin. PA

A man is due in court this morning for allegedly breaking a garda’s nose at Garth Brooks’ gig in Croke Park on Saturday.

The force said a member was taken to hospital with facial injuries after they were allegedly assaulted while responding to a public order incident inside the stadium at the Croke Park gig on Saturday.

A man in his late 20s has been charged in connection with the alleged assault on the officer and is due in court today. It is understood the garda’s nose was broken in the isolated incident.

"In the course of responding to an isolated public order incident at an event in Croke Park on Saturday 10th September 2022, a Garda member sustained a facial injury while assisting stewards. His injures required hospital treatment," a garda spokesperson said.

"A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station. He is expected to appear before Dublin District Court on Monday 12th September, charged in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing."

Tens of thousands of music fans flooded into GAA headquarters across Friday, Saturday and Sunday to see the country music legend perform, with two more concerts taking place this Friday and Saturday to complete the five-night run.