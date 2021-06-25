Gardaí seize €740,000 worth of cannabis on truck arriving from mainland Europe

Gardaí seized an estimated €740,000 worth of cannabis from a truck which arrived in Ireland from mainland Europe.

Gardaí say that 37kg of the drug was seized during the operation today.

One man has been arrested.

"As part of the investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB),” a garda spokesman said.

"In the course of the operation, a truck arriving to this jurisdiction from mainland Europe was intercepted and searched. Thirty seven (37) kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €740,000 was seized.

“One male, aged 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Wexford Garda Station,” the spokesman added.