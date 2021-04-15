| 12.4°C Dublin

Gardaí investigating disappearance of William Delaney arrest man on suspicion of murder

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of William Delaney have arrested a man on suspicion of murder. 

The man, aged in his twenties, is currently detained in Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

Gardaí suspect Mr Delaney (56) was murdered just days after he left a psychiatric hospital in Portlaoise on January 31, 2019.

Mr Delaney was not reported missing until early March in 2019 - over five weeks after he was last seen alive.

A senior source at the time said the case was "very complex" and gardaí are still attempting to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Delaney's disappearance and suspected murder.

Online Editors

