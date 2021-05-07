Gardaí foil suspected shooting at property linked to notorious burglary gang

Gardaí foiled a suspected shooting last night targeting associates of a notorious burglary gang in Dublin.

Armed detectives recovered a loaded handgun and arrested two men after pursuing a motorbike across the city.

The two suspects from different parts of Dublin are being held under firearms legislation over the foiled gun attack.

Gardaí believe they were on their way to shoot at a property linked to a burglary gang in the Tallaght area when they were intercepted.

It’s also being investigated if the incident is linked to the discharge of a firearm in the west of the capital earlier this week.

Shortly before midnight last night gardaí came across a motorbike in the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght which sped off when approached by local gardaí.

Due to the nature of the incident armed detectives were called in to respond to the situation.

Following a pursuit the motorbike and handgun were recovered at a filling station on the N4 at Palmerstown.

A search nearby led to two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, being arrested for firearms offences.

The men are understood to be from the Clondalkin and Cabra areas and can be held for a period of up to three days.

It’s being investigated if they were in the process of targeting a property linked to members of a national burglary gang when they were intercepted.

A source told Independent.ie: “One line of inquiry is that this is linked to a dispute between two traveller families from Tallaght and Clondalkin.

“Gardaí believe the weapon recovered was going to be discharged but for the intervention of local officers.

“A previous incident in which members of the Clondalkin family were shot at may be the motive for what happened yesterday.”

The burglary gang believed to be the target of last night’s incident have been involved in break-ins across the country for decades.

They have been a top-target for gardaí under Operation Thor and are led by three brothers, but cannot be identified for legal reasons.

A garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Two males, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Tallaght Garda station. They can be held for up to 72 hours,” the spokesman said.