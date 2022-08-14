Gardaí warn public about text scam falsely claiming to be from banks

Gardaí are warning members of the public about a new text message scam which falsely claims to be from AIB.

Gardaí have also warned that a scam of this type could “reference any financial institution”.

“The SMS tells the person to call a number to regarding a transaction. This number will bring them an ‘AIB agent’, who will talk a person through how to cancel the transaction. The fraudster will then extort credit and personal details from the victim,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have issued the following advice to members of the public:

Do not respond to these texts or call this number. If you must call your bank make sure any number matches that which is on the back of your bank card.

Never give away personal data such bank account details, PIN numbers, credit card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers or Eircodes over the phone.

An Garda Síochána advise people not to respond to such texts, to take screenshots of the texts received and delete them and to report it to the bank or relevant company.

An Garda Síochána also appeals to any person who may have inadvertently or otherwise engaged with this scam, or any similar scam, and subsequently been a victim of this type of fraud to report it to their local garda station.