Gardaí warn parents not to put visible nametags on their children’s schoolbags

Gardaí have warned parents not to put personalised tags on children's schoolbags which would make them easily identifiable to strangers.

The advice comes as children across the country prepare to go back to school - with gardaí urging parents to educate their children on stranger danger.

The message which was published by the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page says: "That time of year is almost upon us again when the kids are back to school.

"If you are still out buying bits and pieces, please remember not to have any personalisations added to your child’s schoolbag with their name visible.

"A child will automatically presume that anyone who knows their name is not a stranger.

"There are so many choices out there from personalised pencil cases to stickers for books with the child's name added and that is fine as they won't be seen when the child is travelling to and from school."

Meanwhile, the HSE has said its walk-in vaccination centres will cater for children aged 12-15 for the first time this weekend.

In a statement, the HSE said parents and guardians could bring children in that age cohort to receive either a first or second dose of a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

Consent will be required from a parent or a legal guardian.

Those aged 12 and older can attend any of the vaccination clinics and a full list of locations is on the HSE's website.

Dose 2 clinics will also be open for those who are due their second dose of the vaccine.

Director of the National Vaccination Programme Damien McCallion said the HSE was keen for parents to access vaccination for children as schools begin reopening.

Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be offered at the clinics.

The HSE said, at the moment, people will be offered a second dose of the vaccine they have already received.