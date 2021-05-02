Gardaí warn of threat to safety of suspect in horror attack on pregnant woman who then miscarried

The chief suspect in the attack on a pregnant woman who lost her baby is now under active threat over the assault.

Gardaí are continuing a manhunt for the suspect believed to have seriously assaulted the woman (30s) in Dublin city centre last weekend.

The victim, who was in her third trimester, miscarried after suffering severe injuries in the early morning assault on Dame Street last Sunday.

Detectives have identified a man known to the woman as a chief suspect but have not yet been able to locate him.

It has now emerged that the man, also aged in his early 30s, is also under threat from people known to the victim over the horror attack.

A source told Independent.ie: “Gardaí aren’t the only people looking for him since he has gone to ground.

“There is a lot of anger over this appalling crime and certain people have made it clear in no uncertain terms what they will do if they find him.

“An alert is in place to try and locate him but so far he hasn’t yet been arrested.

“For his sake it is better that gardaí get to him first rather than the other people looking for him,” the source added.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on Dame Street, Dublin 2, which happened at around 5am, and the woman was rushed to hospital.

The woman suffered extensive injuries after being repeatedly hit during the attack.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the woman miscarried after the assault.

Detectives at Pearse Street Garda station are investigating the shocking attack and are reviewing CCTV of the area and appealing for witnesses.

The man gardaí are seeking is known to the victim and has also been investigated in the past for low-level drug crime and other offences.

He had recently been staying in the Dublin 2 area but gardaí have not yet been able to locate him.

Sources previously told Independent.ie that the man would have known that the victim was pregnant at the time of the assault

The woman remained in hospital last week with injuries to her body after being repeatedly hit.

In the days after the assault, gardaí made a public appeal for information on the attack.

The assault happened between 4am and 5am in the Dame Street area of Dublin 2 early on Sunday morning.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward and to any persons who may have been in the Dame Street area between 4am and 5am to contact Gardaí,” the force said.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area at these times who have camera footage to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a spokesman said.

