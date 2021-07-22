Gardai warn of ‘smishing’ scam where fraudster are claiming to be from Permanent TSB

Gardaí are warning the public of a “smishing scam” where fraudsters are claiming to be from Permanent TSB.

Smishing – a combination of the words “SMS” and “phishing” – is a scam where fraudsters use mobile phone text messages to trick you into opening a malicious attachment or link.

People are receiving text messages purporting to be from Permanent TSB advising of 'unusual activity' or a 'suspicious log-in attempt' on their account.

Once the person clicks on the link they are brought to a cloned website where the fraudsters will ask for pins, passcodes and other personal information.

The information sought is far and beyond what a bank would ever seek. Banks will never text you seeking personal information like account numbers, passwords, pin codes, or your mother’s maiden’s name.

Scammers look for this personal data so that they can steal money from your bank account or use your personal information to impersonate you when contacting banks.

A spokesperson for Permanent TSB said: "We are aware of this Smishing Scam and have put detailed information on our website and social media channels to ensure our customers are fully informed".

There are other ‘smishing’ texts going around which claim to be from service providers, revenue, banks and/or delivery businesses. Some can fit into the threads of previously received genuine texts which adds an air of authenticity to them.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are warning the public to be wary of these text messages, and have given the following advice:

If you are suspicious about a text, contact your bank on a number you usually use, and not on any number included in the text.

Never click on a link of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information.

Never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers.

Be very careful if you are expecting a delivery and receive such a text

If you have responded to these texts or been a victim of fraud because of it, it is vital to change your passwords or pin codes, contact your bank immediately, and report the matter to the Gardaí.