Gardaí warn of hoax house callers as one victim hands over cash after being told it was counterfeit 

Gardaí are warning the public of hoax house callers after a victim fell into the trap of handing over a sum of cash.

On May 18 a man called to two homes, one in Kildare and one in Laois, and tried to convince both to hand over cash, saying it was counterfeit.

The hoax caller was successful in one of these attempts.

One incident in North Kildare occurred at approximately 11.30am and one in Laois at 1pm, both on May 18.

Gardaí in Carbury and Portarlington are investigating the separate incidences and are calling on any witnesses or anyone who was in either location at the time to contact them.

"If you were in either location at the time, particularly the Derrinturn/Carbury between 11am and 11.30am and the Emo/Portarlington Rd area between 12.30pm and 1pm, we would like to speak to you,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Leixlip on 01 666 7800 or Gardaí in Portlaoise 057 867 4100.”

Gardaí are appealing to the public to be wary of any strangers calling to their homes.

"In all cases, you need to be wary of strangers calling to your home,” a spokesperson said.

"They may be offering services such as power washing, painting, selling goods etc.

"Don't open your door to anyone before you have checked who it is and what they want. They can be intimidating and refuse to take no for an answer.”

Gardaí are advising the public to take the following procedures when dealing with strangers calling to their homes:

Do not open the door to anyone before you’ve checked who it is and what they want.

Use your door viewer and chain/limiter.

Check identification, where appropriate.

Do not leave strangers unattended at your doorstep.

Ensure your back door is locked when you answer a call at the front door.

Keep gates to yards closed

