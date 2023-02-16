Gardaí warn of big rise in theft of second-hand cars

Gardaí are warning of a big rise in car theft in recent times with second-hand imported cars particularly targeted by criminals.

There were more than 4,000 cars reported stolen last year, up 52pc on 2021 and up 17pc on pre-pandemic figures from 2019.

Gardaí have said that this is driven by the theft of second-hand imported cars from outside the European market, which may be due to the lack of security features in the most commonly stolen imported vehicles.

Many second-hand car imports do not have a fully-fitted car alarm system or are without a fitted immobiliser, Gardaí said, which makes them vulnerable to hot-wiring.

If the model has a keyless ignition, it has proven possible to pick up a signal from the key fob from within the house where it is parked.

Sergeant Mark Bolger from Garda National Crime Prevention Office, said: “Car buyers and owners can take actions to decrease the risk of the theft of their vehicle. Cars imported from international markets are not automatically manufactured with the same security features as cars manufactured for the European market.

"We urge buyers and owners of vehicles to confirm the security features of imported vehicles, especially to check if there is an in-built immobiliser and to consider additional security options.”

Gardaí are urging people who have bought or are considering buying a second hand car to check the security features of their vehicles and make decisions relating to augmenting security.

For cars without an immobiliser, an additional steering wheel lock or chain should be considered.

Gardaí also advised car owners: