Gardaí warn of big rise in theft of second-hand cars

Gardaí are warning of a big rise in car theft in recent times with second-hand imported cars particularly targeted by criminals.

There were more than 4,000 cars reported stolen last year, up 52pc on 2021 and up 17pc on pre-pandemic figures from 2019.

