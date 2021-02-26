Gardaí urge public to adhere to guidelines ahead of sunny weekend as 9,800 Covid-19 fines issued to date

9,800 fines have been issued by An Garda Síochana across a range of Covid-19 breaches

Gardaí have warned the public to continue to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines ahead of the sunny weekend.

To date, approximately 9,800 fines have been issued by gardai for a range of Covid-19 breaches.

Ahead of the weekend forecast to be bright and mild, gardaí will be continuing high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country.

They are encouraging people to plan their activities this weekend and ensure they are exercising within their 5km.

Read More

As of yesterday, 7,566 €100 fines for non-essential travel, 341 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports, 277 €500 fines for organising a house party, 1,109 €150 fines for attending a house party and 187 fines of €80 for not wearing a face covering have been issued.

Gardai continue to find groups gathering, at house parties and social gatherings, in breach of regulations, according to a spokesperson.

"These are not just breaches of regulations but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.

"Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high.”

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said that the vast majority of people are complying with the public health regulations.

"The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands,” he added.

"We all have a role to play in tackling the spread of Covid-19. This is an individual and collective responsibility.

"Unfortunately, there appears to be some people who don’t believe it is their responsibility.

"Having such an attitude puts themselves, their loved ones and anyone they come into contact with at risk of getting a virus that has killed more than 4,000 of our fellow citizens.”

Read More

Online Editors