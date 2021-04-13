Gardaí upgrade stabbing incident to murder investigation

Gardaí have upgraded their investigation around the death of a man in Newbridge last week, to a murder inquiry.

Following a post-mortem examination by the State Pathologist, investigating garda today confirmed that they are treating the alleged stabbing incident as murder.

The man, aged in his thirties, died following the incident on April 7th.

A man also aged in his thirties, arrested at the time of the incident, is currently before the courts charged in connection with the case.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

In a statement today, investigating teams said they are “particularly appealing to those with camera footage from the Main Street / Thomas Street area of Newbridge at between 5.30pm and 8pm on the date of the incident to make it available to them”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Newbridge Garda Station 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors