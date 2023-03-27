Gardaí to renew inquiry into murder of prison guard grieving family is told

The family of a prison officer who was murdered by the IRA 40 years ago is cautiously optimistic his killer will finally face justice following a meeting with gardaí in which they learnt “something else has come to light.”

Austin Stack, the son of former Portlaoise prison officer Brian Stack, said his family had expected they would be told that the case was closed when they met with senior gardaí at garda headquarters in Dublin on Monday afternoon to update them on the file that gardai sent to the DPP back in July, 2019.

But instead, they were presently surprised to learn that there had been new developments in the case and gardaí are pursuing new lines of enquiry and re-interviewing subjects.

“We were happy with the outcome, that the thing has not been put to bed,” Mr Stack told Independent.ie.

“I really thought that we’d be told that ‘that was it,”, he said.

They were told that the DPP has sent the file back to gardaí who are now pursuing new lines of enquiry and “something else has come to light.”

“Three years ago we thought the case was closed,” he said.

“But it was a very good meeting with the guards and we’re delighted the case is still open.”

The family, including Austin Stack, his mother Sheila and brother Oliver who attended the meeting - with his brother Kieran attending via a video link from the US – will meet with gardaí again in August for another update.

The meeting came just days after the 40th anniversary of Mr Stack's shooting when he was shot in the neck as he was leaving an amateur boxing contest at the National Stadium in Dublin on March 25, 1983.

Mr Stack, the chief prison officer at the prison, was left paralysed and brain-damaged from the shooting and died 18 months later.

It was the first development since Garda Commissioner Drew Harris issued a verbal and subsequent written apology to the family in 2019 over the gardaí’s handling of the case.

The IRA claimed responsibility for the murder in 2013 after former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams helped organise a meeting between Austin Stack and his brother Oliver, and a former IRA leader.

The organisation said the killing was not sanctioned by its leadership. The Stack family have claimed that, as part of the Garda investigations, key individuals were not interviewed, evidence went missing and critical intelligence was not acted on.

Three Garda investigations have failed to yield any charges or convictions.

Gardaí released an official statement from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris shortly after the meeting in July, 2019. It read: "Along with senior detectives, I met with the Stack family this morning to provide them with a briefing on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mr Brian Stack.

"I offered the Stack family an apology for the failings and shortcomings in the investigation. I fully acknowledge that these matters are serious and had a detrimental impact on the investigation."

This investigation remains open and An Garda Síochána would appeal for anyone with information in relation to the murder of Mr Brian Stack to come forward."