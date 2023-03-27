| 7.7°C Dublin

Gardaí to renew inquiry into murder of prison guard grieving family is told

Allison Bray

The family of a prison officer who was murdered by the IRA 40 years ago is cautiously optimistic his killer will finally face justice following a meeting with gardaí in which they learnt “something else has come to light.”

Austin Stack, the son of former Portlaoise prison officer Brian Stack, said his family had expected they would be told that the case was closed when they met with senior gardaí at garda headquarters in Dublin on Monday afternoon to update them on the file that gardai sent to the DPP back in July, 2019.

