Gardaí still investigating more than 140 breaches of Mandatory Hotel Quarantine regulations after system abolished

Travellers arrive at the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Dublin Airport for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine earlier this year. Reuters

Gardaí are investigating more than 140 breaches of Mandatory Hotel Quarantine (MHQ) regulations, Independent.ie has learned.

The MHQ system ended with immediate effect last Saturday after the Department of Health removed the six remaining countries from the list of designated states.

There were around 50 people in quarantine facilities at the time of the announcement and they were all subsequently released.

The MHQ system experienced many moments of controversy including people absconding from hotels, legal challenges and criticism from EU ambassadors.

A garda spokesman said the force is investigating 143 confirmed breaches of MHQ regulations, “which includes absconders and other offences.”

Read More

“Where An Garda Síochána allege a breach of Mandatory Quarantine Regulations a file is prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine how to proceed,” the spokesperson added.

“An Garda Síochána will not be providing any further breakdown or comment at this time.”

Mandatory quarantine was introduced on March 26 and since then, 10,398 people checked into quarantine hotels, 593 of them tested positive for Covid-19 and over 3,400 lodged appeals to leave, with just 526 being granted.

In total, 170 people fled the system and one-fifth (35) of them were returned.

Passengers who arrived in Ireland from high-risk countries had to pay €1,875 for a 12-night stay in a designated hotel.

The stay was reduced if a negative Covid-19 test was received on day 10 of quarantine.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed that travellers who were released early from MHQ on Saturday will only be charged for their time spent in MHQ and “will receive a partial refund, which is currently being processed by the hotel provider.”

At the height of the scheme, 60 countries were on the list of designated states including the US, France and Germany.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has always defended its introduction, even when the European Commission raised concerns after EU countries were added to the quarantine list.

In a statement announcing the end of MHQ, Mr Donnelly said the operation had been “successful”, “playing a central role in protecting the population, maintaining control of the disease and enabling the safe relaxation of restrictions on our economy and society”.

Just 98 people entered MHQ in Ireland in the past month, according to the Department of Health.

The six remaining countries on the list were all South American and travellers from these countries were released from quarantine on Saturday.

The Department of Health did not respond to queries about whether there are plans to reintroduce MHQ if the Covid-19 situation changes in the near future.

A spokesperson said the cumulative figure for how much travellers spent on MHQ will be established “once the system has been fully wound down”.