GARDAÍ are set to launch a murder investigation after a young man died following a stabbing in Cork.

Gardai set to launch murder probe as man (24) dies following stabbing

The man, aged 24, died despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise his condition following the stabbing on Bridge Street in Mallow just before 9pm.

The stabbing followed a verbal altercation between two men on the street, which is located just metres from Mallow's town park and the River Blackwater.

He collapsed at the scene following the incident and shocked onlookers raised the alarm.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene.

The man received lengthy emergency treatment at Bridge Street as paramedics attempted to stabilise his condition so he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH), where he was pronounced dead.

The young man is not understood to be from the north Cork area.

Immediately after the incident, Gardaí ordered the closure of Bridge Street to facilitate the work of the emergency services with motorist warned to expect diversions for some time and to avoid the area if possible.

Detectives have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them to assist their inquiries.

The area is partially covered by CCTV security camera footage from local business premises and Gardaí hope cameras may have recorded the minutes leading up to the confrontation.

The north Cork town is understood to have been busy with a number of people attending a local festival.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors