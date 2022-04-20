Gardaí seize phone and legal papers during search of businessman Seán Quinn’s mansion

Garda at the home of Sean Quinn, near Ballyconnell.

A GARDA raid on the home of businessman Seán Quinn has been described as a “bolt out of the blue” by his solicitor.

Independent.ie understands officers spent two and a half hours searching the former billionaire’s mansion today before seizing a phone and some legal documents.

Mr Quinn says he does not know why Gardaí felt the need to obtain a warrant to search the premises.

A garda spokesperson said they did so as part of “an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and wider border region”.

Speaking to Independent.ie this evening, Mr Quinn’s solicitor Chris McGettigan said he has yet to receive any formal explanation.

He said gardai had told them the searches were as a result of complaints made by members of QIH (Quinn Industrial Holdings) and QBRC (Quinn Business Retention Company) which has since been renamed Mannok.

Mr Quinn, who was once Ireland’s richest man, established the businesses but has relinquished control after losing millions during the economic crash.

Mr McGettigan said his client does not know what allegations have been made against him but sources have indicated that gardai are investigating a number of incidents of alleged intimidation.

He is awaiting information from senior gardaí in Cavan.

“We don’t have the details of the complaints that have been made. We have been trying to ask these questions,” Mr McGettigan said.

When asked how did Mr Quinn feel about the garda operation, the solicitor said: “It is very disconcerting to not have the details of the allegations that are made against you.

“It is a fundamental principle in law that someone should know what allegations are being made against them.”

Mr Quinn has also told the BBC he doesn’t know why gardaí visited his home.

"They said it was coercion, deception, harassment - stuff like that," he said.

"So I asked them who was I harassing, this that and the other and they said: 'Look we can't tell you that. We just have to do our investigation but that's what we're here for.'

"They never mentioned anything about criminality. Unless harassment is criminality, they never mentioned anything like that at all," he added.

According to Mr Quinn, he told gardaí: "It's just a fishing expedition is all I can see because you can't tell me why you're here.

"So they said will do the investigation and report back. So they took my phone, they took my diary and they took big boxes of stuff and went off with it."