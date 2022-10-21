Gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) East Divisional Drug Unit seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin

Gardaí have seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine and arrested two people following a search operation in Dublin.

A man and woman, both aged in their 50s have been arrested in relation to the seizure in Dublin 18 yesterday.

Both are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station. They can be held for up to seven days.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) East Divisional Drug Unit seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine, following a search operation.

Shortly before 7.30pm yesterday evening, Gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Sandyford.

During the course of the search €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. The investigation is ongoing, gardaí said.