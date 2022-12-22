Gardaí seize machete, €100k in designer goods in Tallaght raid

Some of the designer goods seized by Gardaí in Tallaght on Wednesday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí seized weapons including a machete, over €100,000 in designer goods, and €6,000 cash during a raid in Tallaght, Co Dublin, on Wednesday.

The raid occurred under warrant at approximately 12pm on Wednesday at a property in Tallaght. Gardaí attached to Rathmines, assisted by DMR South Units and the Garda Dog Unit executed the search warrant.

No arrests have been made at this stage and Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.