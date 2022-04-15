Gardaí seized a loaded machine gun, silencers and ammunition as part of an ongoing operation targeting drug trafficking in the Finglas and Ballymun areas of Dublin.

Two people, including a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s, have been arrested and are being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at the Ballymun Garda Station this evening.

The man, who was on a bicycle, was stopped during a routine patrol by the Street Crime Unit attached to the Ballymun garda station as he was cycling in the Shangan Gardens area of Ballymun shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene.

During a follow-up search conducted by the Ballymun and Finglas Drugs Units today, gardai searched a house in the Finglas area and seized a machine pistol, two loaded magazines, two silencers and a quantity of ammunition.

All of the items seized will be sent for ballistic and forensic examination while the investigation is ongoing, according to gardai.

The arrests and seizures are part of Operation Tara launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last summer which targets drug dealing at all levels.