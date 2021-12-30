| 12.8°C Dublin

Gardaí seize gun, ammunition and balaclava after stopping car in Co Longford

A firearm and ammunition seized in Granard, Co Longford Expand

Close

A firearm and ammunition seized in Granard, Co Longford

A firearm and ammunition seized in Granard, Co Longford

A firearm and ammunition seized in Granard, Co Longford

Eimear Rabbitte

A man is being questioned after Gardai stopped a car and seized a firearm in Co Longford on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:40pm, Gardaí in Granard stopped a car on suspicion of road traffic offences and arrested a man aged in his 40s.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a handgun and ammunition as well as a balaclava, firearm holster and other items.

A garda spokesperson said: "The man was conveyed to Granard Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939. "

The statement added: "The firearm and ammunition has been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis. This investigation is ongoing."

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy