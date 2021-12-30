Gardaí seize gun, ammunition and balaclava after stopping car in Co Longford

A man is being questioned after Gardai stopped a car and seized a firearm in Co Longford on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:40pm, Gardaí in Granard stopped a car on suspicion of road traffic offences and arrested a man aged in his 40s.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a handgun and ammunition as well as a balaclava, firearm holster and other items.

A garda spokesperson said: "The man was conveyed to Granard Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939. "

The statement added: "The firearm and ammunition has been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis. This investigation is ongoing."