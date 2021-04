The suspected firearm, silencer and ammunition

Gardaí seized a suspected firearm with a silencer and €5,000 worth of cocaine following a search operation in Dublin today.

During the course of the search, which took place in the suburb of Cherry Orchard, Gardaí seized a suspected firearm, four magazines, ammunition and a silencer.

They also seized €5,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

No arrests have been made yet in relation to this event.

According to Gardaí, the investigation remains ongoing.

Irish Independent