Gardaí seize estimated €2m in cocaine in Donegal van

Allison Bray

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of an estimated €2m worth of suspected cocaine in a van in Co Donegal.

The discovery of 33kgs of the drug was made when officers became suspicious when a van brought in from the UK in Milford went unclaimed.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for the Garda Press office said: “An Garda Síochána in Donegal have recovered a significant quantity of suspected cocaine. As this is an ongoing operation An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment at this time.”

Irish Independent

