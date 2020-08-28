Gardaí seize drugs worth over €102,000 in intelligence-led operation

A MAN in his 40s is due to appear in court in the morning after being arrested in connection with drugs seized worth more than €102,000.

The intel led operation took place at an apartment in Temple Bar, Dublin 2 at around 12.15am today.

Officers found a large amount of cannabis (subject to analysis). A smaller amount of MDMA and LSD was also seized (subject to analysis).

Drug paraphernalia, including weighing scales, tick lists and bags were also seized with cash in excess of €14,000.

Pearse Street gardai arrested a man and seized the drugs.

The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged this evening and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning charged in relation to the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

