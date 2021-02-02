Gardaí seize drugs worth more than €1m and imitation fire arms in morning raid

More than €1m worth of drugs was seized

Over €1m worth of drugs and four imitation firearms have been recovered after armed detectives raided a storage facility in the capital.

Dozens of gardaí were involved in this morning’s operation during which a total of 27 storage containers were searched in the City West area.

Crack cocaine with an estimated value of €542,000 was seized along with €452,00 worth of cannabis herb.

A further €70,000 worth of cocaine along with four imitation firearms was also seized in the raids targeting serious organised crime in south-west Dublin.

Due to the nature of the operation members of the heavily armed Emergency Response Unit (ERU) were brought in to help with the searches.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the significant seizure but inquiries are ongoing.

The investigation is being led by detectives based in Tallaght garad station where an incident room has also been established.

A Garda spokesman said: “The operation was led by the District Detective Unit Tallaght assisted by District Detective Unit Rathfarnham, Drugs Unit Tallaght, Burglary Response Unit DMR South, Emergency Response Unit, the Dog Unit and other local units.

“No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation. An Incident Room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and the scene is currently being preserved pending technical and forensic examination.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman added.

Online Editors