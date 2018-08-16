Gardai seize crack cocaine and firearms during searches in Dublin

Gardai in Dublin have seized two firearms and what they believe to be crack cocaine during two searches carried out in Dublin this morning.

The searches were conducted in the Ballyfermot area of the city by gardai from the Ballyfermot Detective Unit assisted by the Armed Support Unit.

During the course of the searches, two firearms and a quantity of what is believed to be crack cocaine with a street value of €85,000 was recovered.

The exact nature of the drugs will be determined once analysis is completed.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and is being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act.

Online Editors