Gardaí seize cannabis worth over €130,000 and arrest man after search in Co Sligo

Revenue officers seized approximately 6.6kg of herbal cannabis Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Gardaí have seized over 6kg of herbal cannabis worth more than €130,000 and arrested one man following a search operation in Co Sligo today.

During the operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 6.6kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €132,400.

