Gardaí seize cannabis worth over €130,000 and arrest man after search in Co Sligo

Gardaí have seized over 6kg of herbal cannabis worth more than €130,000 and arrested one man following a search operation in Co Sligo today.
During the operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 6.6kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €132,400.
Gardaí arrested one man (22) who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Sligo.
A garda spokesperson said: “As part of an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime in the Sligo, a Joint Operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Sligo Divisional Drugs Unit, today, Wednesday 22nd of March 2023.”