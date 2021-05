Gardaí seized €85,000 worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin 7 last night.

At around 9.40pm yesterday a house on the Phibsboro Road was searched by gardaí.

During the course of the search €70,000 worth of suspected heroin and €14,500 worth of cocaine was seized.

The drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, a garda spokesperson said.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to this investigation.