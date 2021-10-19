| 14.4°C Dublin

Gardaí seize €70k worth of cannabis and €7k of cash in Dublin

€70k of cannabis, €7k of cash and documents were seized Expand

Close

€70k of cannabis, €7k of cash and documents were seized

€70k of cannabis, €7k of cash and documents were seized

€70k of cannabis, €7k of cash and documents were seized

Ciara O'Loughlin

Gardaí seized €70,000 worth of cannabis herb during a search operation in Dublin 1 yesterday.

During the search on a premises on Capel Street at, gardaí also seized documents and €6,880 of cash.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy