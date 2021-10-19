Gardaí seize €70k worth of cannabis and €7k of cash in Dublin

€70k of cannabis, €7k of cash and documents were seized

Gardaí seized €70,000 worth of cannabis herb during a search operation in Dublin 1 yesterday.

During the search on a premises on Capel Street at, gardaí also seized documents and €6,880 of cash.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.



