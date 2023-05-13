Gardai seize €660k worth of cannabis in search operation in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Gardai said that nobody was arrested during the operation and that investigations are ongoing
Neil Fetherstonhaugh
Gardai have seized €660,000 worth of cannabis following a search operation in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.
