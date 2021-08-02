Gardaí seize €560,000 worth of cannabis in grow house raid 

The seizure of cannabis plants at a grow house in Co Meath

GARDAÍ have seized €560,000 worth of cannabis from an illegal grow house in Co Meath.

Officers attached to the Navan Garda station and assisted by a number of local members carried out a search operation at a property in Kilmainhamwood, Co Meath, this morning.

A grow house was located in a shed beside the house and a total of 76 cannabis plants at an advanced state of growth were seized along with 20 vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb.

During the course of the search of the house, a further 36 vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb were found.

The estimated street value of the seizure is €560,000.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests were made during the course of the search.