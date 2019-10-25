Gardai seize €500k and quiz Kinahan cartel suspect over alleged money laundering

The 60-year-old man was arrested and is being held for questioning at Finglas Garda Station under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 1996.

He was arrested following an intelligence-led operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting international organised crime syndicates.

A source confirmed that the man is believed to have links with the notorious organised crime mob led by convicted heroin dealer Christy Kinahan.

The Dubliner infamously refused early release when he was sentenced to six years in prison for drug-dealing, stating he felt that prison would enable him to continue his studies.

He earned two degrees during his stint in prison and is now fluent in Spanish and Russian, which gardaí believe enabled him to communicate with international drug cartels operating in Mexico, Columbia as well as around Europe through the Russian Mafia.

Two men, one disguised as a woman and both carrying handguns, flee the scene of David Byrne's murder. Photo: Sunday World

The feud between the Kinahan cartel and a rival gan led by Dublin criminal Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has resulted in the deaths of 24 people since 2015.

The most high-profile murder to date was the murder of Kinahan associate David Byrne, who was shot dead at the former Regency Hotel in Whitehall, north Dublin on February 5, 2016 when at least four attackers – two of whom were disguised as members of the Garda Emergency Response Unit while one was dressed as a woman – stormed the hotel.

It’s believed that Daniel Kinahan, Christy’s son, was the intended target. However he had left the hotel before the shooting began.

The investigation into this evening’s arrest is ongoing, said gardaí.

