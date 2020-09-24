Gardaí seize 50 kilos of cocaine worth €3.5million hidden in fruit container after major surveillance operation

| 10.7°C Dublin
Gardaí have seized 50 kilos worth of cocaine with an estimated street value of €3.5m following a major surveillance operation.
A 33-year-old truck driver – a male believed to be from the south-east of the country – was being questioned this evening at a north Dublin garda station.
The drugs haul – one of the biggest cocaine seizures of the year – was seized after the vehicle was stopped by detectives from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
Sources told Independent.ie that the massive drugs haul, which was found in a container of fruit, originated from South America.
Online Editors