Gardaí seize 50 kilos of cocaine worth €3.5million hidden in fruit container after major surveillance operation

Gardaí have seized 50 kilos worth of cocaine with an estimated street value of €3.5m following a major surveillance operation.

A 33-year-old truck driver – a male believed to be from the south-east of the country – was being questioned this evening at a north Dublin garda station.

The drugs haul – one of the biggest cocaine seizures of the year – was seized after the vehicle was stopped by detectives from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Sources told Independent.ie that the massive drugs haul, which was found in a container of fruit, originated from South America.

Online Editors