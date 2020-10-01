Gardaí seize €4million in cash in Kerry raid targeting Dublin crime gang

GARDAÍ have seized an estimated €4million in cash after a raid in Kerry as part of an operation targeting a feared Dublin-based organised crime gang.

The seizure occurred as part of a planned operation in north Kerry.

It followed intelligence about the operations of the Dublin crime gang and lengthy surveillance of their logistical network in Kerry and Laois.

The gang are closely associated with drugs, extortion and robbery. They rank as one of the most feared organised crime operations in Dublin.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) undertook searches of two premises, one located in Laois and the other in Kerry, in the course of targeting the suspected criminal activities of a particular organised crime group, believed to be involved in drug trafficking at an international level.

In the course of the two searches on Wednesday, investigating members located and seized a quantity of cash estimated to total €4million along with three motor vehicles.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station and being questioned under organised crime-related legislation.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said it was a significant operation.

"An Garda Síochána, through its Organised and Serious Crime (OSC) section continues to target criminal activity associated with organised crime groups with a particular focus on depriving those concerned of the proceeds of their criminal activity," he said.

"The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) of cash, potentially to the extent of €4million, bringing to €8million the total amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is another important achievement, reflecting our determination to dismantle particular organised crime groups.”

It is understood that the haul involves close to €4million in cash, the majority in Euros but a quantity in foreign currency including Sterling.

Final counting and assessment of the funds is ongoing.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Garda sources indicated that the seizure represents a major blow for the Dublin crime gang and a serious disruption of their financial network.

It represents the latest success by gardaí against organised crime gangs with a number of high-profile drug seizures in Ireland and the prosecution of a leading crime figure overseas for alleged travel documentation breaches.

