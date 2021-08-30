Gardaí seize 480 fully mature cannabis plants in raids on suspected grow houses in counties Louth and Offaly

Close to 500 fully mature cannabis plants have been seized by gardai following raids on suspected cannabis grow houses in counties Louth and Offaly this morning.

Gardaí say an estimated €384,000 worth of the drug was seized following the separate raids.

In what they describe as a large scale operation, gardaí from the Louth Divisional Drug unit conducted a number of searches at suspected grow houses in the Drogheda area and they seized around 80 fully grown cannabis plants at a residence in the town, with an estimated street value of €64,000.

A subsequent search of a residence in Edenderry, Co Offaly, resulted in the seizure of approximately 400 fully mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €320,000.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the search operation. They are currently detained in Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The raids were carried out by the Louth Divisional Drug Unit with assistance from Drogheda Detective and Crime Units, Drogheda Community Action Team, Ardee Detective Unit, the Armed Support Unit and the Air Support Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.