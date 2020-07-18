Gardaí seize €40,000 in money laundering investigation

Gardaí have seized €40,000 in an investigation into money laundering.

Gardaí in Longford seized the money as a result of information around suspected money laundering, targeting people of interest in an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation.

A search warrant was obtained yesterday evening and a search was carried out at a house in Longford.

The search was conducted by members from Longford District and assisted by Armed Support Unit in the early hours of this morning,

During the course of the search cash was seized in excess of €40,000 in Euro currency.

One man was present during the course of the search, no arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors