Gardaí seize €2.1m worth of cannabis concealed in vegetable shipment

Gardaí have seized a massive consignment of suspected herbal cannabis worth an estimated €2.1m found concealed in a shipment of vegetables.

Gardaí in Portlaoise, Co Laois, seized 121kg of the drug with an estimated street value of €2,180,000 after responding to reports of “unusual activity” on a rural road in Emo at around 9.30am today.

Following a search of a storage facility and the surrounding area they uncovered a number of pallets containing boxes of vegetables that had been unloaded from an articulated truck.

After searching the boxes, they found what they believe was packaged cannabis herb concealed within the vegetables.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Portlaoise garda station.

This seizure was part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile almost 500 fully mature cannabis plants were seized by gardaí following raids on suspected cannabis grow houses in counties Louth and Offaly this morning.

Gardaí say an estimated €384,000 worth of the drug was seized following the separate raids.

In what they describe as a large scale operation, gardaí from the Louth Divisional Drug unit conducted a number of searches at suspected grow houses in the Drogheda area and they seized around 80 fully grown cannabis plants at a residence in the town, with an estimated street value of €64,000.

A subsequent search of a residence in Edenderry, Co Offaly, resulted in the seizure of approximately 400 fully mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €320,000.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the search operation. They are currently detained in Drogheda and Balbriggan garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The raids were carried out by the Louth Divisional Drug Unit with assistance from Drogheda Detective and Crime Units, Drogheda Community Action Team, Ardee Detective Unit, the Armed Support Unit and the Air Support Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.