Gardaí seize 2,150 catalytic converters in €2m Dublin raid

2,150 catalytic converters were seized during the operation and the powder equivalent to a further approximately 4,200 smelted converters. Photo: Garda Info.

Gardaí have seized 2,150 catalytic converters and 14 drums of smelted catalytic converters with a combined value of €2.2m during a search operation in Dublin today.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the seizure, which was carried out in Dublin 11 at 9:45am this morning by gardaí attached to the Dublin North Divisional Crime Task Force.

During the course of the search operation, gardaí seized 2,150 catalytic converters with an estimated value of €1.2m.

Gardaí also seized 14 drums of smelted catalytic converters with each drum containing approximately 300 catalytic converters in powder form. The value of the smelted catalytic converters is estimated at €1m.

Cash to the value of €74,240 and a vehicle were also seized during the course of the search.

The warrant was carried out as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and surrounding regions.

Personnel from Fingal County Council, a Customs and Revenue Officer and dog handler, and the National Trans Frontier Shipments Office (NTFSO) were also involved.

During the course of this operation, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested for offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

He was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was later charged, and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on May 13.

Investigations are ongoing.





Online Editors