Gardaí seize €140k of cannabis, arrest man at lockdown checkpoint in Cork 

Amy Blaney

Gardaí have seized €140,000 of suspected cannabis in Cork, and arrested a man in relation to the incident. 

The seizure occurred when Gardaí were carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 at Killydonoghue, Glanmire on March 23.

Around 8:30pm Gardaí stopped a van and spoke to the driver, a man aged in his 30s. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was brought to Mayfield Garda Station.

A search of the van was carried out at the roadside and Gardaí discovered two bags containing €140,000 of suspected cannabis. Following being processed for suspected driving whilst intoxicated, the driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the suspected cannabis seizure.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. A file will be prepared in relation to the suspected driving whilst intoxicated incident.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Online Editors

