| 7.6°C Dublin

Gardaí seize €1.3m worth of cigarettes in Dublin raids

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Gardaí have seized €1.36m worth of cigarettes and tobacco during a number of searches in the Tallaght area.

The raids were carried out on Monday morning and involved the Tallaght Drug Divisional Unit, uniform units and Garda Dog Unit.

“Following the searches, the seized items were later handed over to staff from Revenue’s Custom Services,” gardaí said.

“The cigarettes seized represent a potential loss to Revenue in excess of €1m.”

The force said no arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy