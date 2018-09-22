Gardai seize €1.2 million in suspected money laundering operation

Gardaí have arrested a fourth man in relation to the targeting of organised criminal activity.

Gardaí have arrested a fourth man in relation to the targeting of organised criminal activity.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted three searches in Wexford on Saturday, seizing an estimated total of €1.2 million euro.

The man (44) was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences in Wexford and is currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Wexford Garda Station.

Earlier on Saturday, gardaí arrested three men on suspicion of money laundering offences after vehicle checks off the Clonard Road, Wexford Town.

Gardaí stopped two vehicles on the road at approximately 10.45am.

During this search operation, a substantial sum of cash was seized.

The three men, aged 47, 38 and 29, were arrested at the scene.

All four prisoners remain in custody.

Online Editors