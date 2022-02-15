Gardaí seek public’s help in reuniting over 40 stolen E-scooters and bikes with owners

Gardaí are looking to reunite stolen E-scooters and bikes with their owners.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in reuniting over 40 stolen E-scooters and bikes with their owners.

As part of an ongoing investigation, gardaí recovered over 80 E-scooters and bikes in South Dublin believed to be stolen.

Over 30 of these have now been returned to their owners as gardaí in Dublin’s Kevin Street station wish to identify the owners of the others in their possession.

Photos of the recovered scooters and bikes that remain in garda custody can be viewed here.

A garda spokesperson said any member of the public that believes they may be the lawful owner of any of these scooters or bicycles to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400.

Gardaí advise members of the public to always take a photo of their scooters or bicycles upon purchase, and where possible, have their property marked to assist with identification should they be they be stolen.