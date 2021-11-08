Gardaí seek attacker who may have injuries on his face after assault and attempted robbery of woman

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault and attempted robbery in Co Cork yesterday evening.

A woman in her 50s was walking her dog in St Coleman's Park, Fermoy, on Sunday, November 7 at approximately 6:40pm, when she was assaulted by an unknown male who later fled the scene.

Gardaí were called to the scene which was preserved for technical examination.

The woman received a number of injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

It's believed the unknown male may have also received a number of injuries to his face and neck during the course of this incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and are also appealing to any persons that were in St Coleman's Park and its environs between 6:15pm and 7pm to make contact with them.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any person that has noticed any male that they know or have observed who has any visible and unexplained injuries to their face and neck to come forward.